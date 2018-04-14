Universal Orlando’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride First Look, Reactions

The Universal Orlando Resort is test driving the new Fast & Furious: Supercharged ride for guests ahead of the attraction’s expected May debut.

The ride, inspired by Universal Pictures’ global hit Fast and the Furious franchise that has revved up more than $5 billion in box office receipts, mostly borrows from Fast & Furious 6, which pit Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and crew against mercenary villain Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Universal’s latest dark ride dropped its construction walls over the weekend to allow Universal Orlando guests the opportunity to experience the attraction during limited technical rehearsals.

Supercharged marks the first full theme park ride for the blockbuster movie series: a “pit stop” on the Studio Tour Tram at California’s Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, also dubbed Fast & Furious: Supercharged, sees tram riders watch a thrilling 3D movie featuring stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Luke Evans.

Its Orlando counterpart sees appearances by series stars Ludacris and Jordana Brewster, inviting guests to move through a garage-themed queue packed with hot rides made popular by the ongoing film series.

Guests are then seated on a “party bus” style vehicle, with the ride experience described as a simulator — similar to Universal Orlando‘s Skull Island: Reign of Kong attraction — but without 3D.

First Look Inside

FIRST LOOK: #FastFuriousRide gears up for grand opening this spring!



See more details at https://t.co/pAFvLpQKyy. pic.twitter.com/JbfU73FfNh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 6, 2018

Queue

The ride queue, themed with vehicles and trophies from across the 8-movie series, also includes shout-outs to past and present Universal theme park attractions — including Back to the Future and Harry Potter.

In the Supercharged single rider queue, there’s a “trophy case” of all the cars Dom has won in races, including some from Doc Brown and Arthur Weasley #FastFuriousRide pic.twitter.com/vB8q14Gn3g — Vincent ? (@vincentvision4D) April 14, 2018

Little shoutouts to Frankenstein, Lucas, Back To The Future, creative, and Fred White. And Beetlejuice that was posted yesterday. #FastFuriousRide #Eastereggs pic.twitter.com/HfZ1ro2EJq — James Keaton (@Mrfurious32821) April 13, 2018

Reactions

Fast and Furious Supercharged has a great queue but a meh ride experience. Super short and seems like they could have done so much more. But I will go on it just for the queue alone which is awesome #FastFuriousRide #FastAndFurious #universal — The Disney Crew (@thedisneycrew19) April 14, 2018

LMAOOOO the shear disappointment on twitter when the Party Bus™ rolled up #FastFuriousRide pic.twitter.com/4icEANrF6a — Fast TIM Furious: Supercharged™ (@AvoidTIMtation) April 11, 2018

Initial #FastFuriousRide thoughts: the queue is better than the ride. ?Kids and families will eat this ride up though. And that is who they’re going after. — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) April 14, 2018

#FastFuriousRide was actually better than what I expected. But still didn’t blow me away. I still stand firm in that the franchise deserves a much better attraction. And can we chill on the CO2 blasting you in the face? Almost made me annoyed. — Clint Gamache (@iamcgeed) April 14, 2018

Oh look the Unfast & Unfurious opened for softs. I hope the public rips them a new one over how stupid it was to use this ride system for this IP & that it’s just a basic copy/past of the Hollywood tram section *Yawn* #FastFuriousRide — Ͻᴚ ‘ǝʌo˥ ? ˢᵈⁱᴷˢⁿᵃʳᵀᵗᶜᵉᵗᵒʳᴾ# (@MorphanScout) April 14, 2018

Well just came off of the second vehicle to go through. Ride is exact as USH. Hate the smoke effects in the 360 portion however queue/preshow is incredible! Not necessarily a must do ride but overall OK. #FastFuriousRide — Matt Dobrovolsky (@darthvader92) April 14, 2018

Not a bad ride. All screens and not the most thrilling ride, but it has its moments. Queue is really cool, with live actors in it, and the ride has some cool effects too. #FastFuriousRide — Geoffrey (@geoffreykoester) April 14, 2018

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is scheduled to open at Universal Orlando Resort this spring.