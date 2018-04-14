Movies

Universal Orlando’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride First Look, Reactions

The Universal Orlando Resort is test driving the new Fast & Furious: Supercharged ride for guests ahead of the attraction’s expected May debut.

The ride, inspired by Universal Pictures’ global hit Fast and the Furious franchise that has revved up more than $5 billion in box office receipts, mostly borrows from Fast & Furious 6, which pit Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and crew against mercenary villain Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Universal’s latest dark ride dropped its construction walls over the weekend to allow Universal Orlando guests the opportunity to experience the attraction during limited technical rehearsals.

Supercharged marks the first full theme park ride for the blockbuster movie series: a “pit stop” on the Studio Tour Tram at California’s Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, also dubbed Fast & Furious: Supercharged, sees tram riders watch a thrilling 3D movie featuring stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Luke Evans.

Its Orlando counterpart sees appearances by series stars Ludacris and Jordana Brewster, inviting guests to move through a garage-themed queue packed with hot rides made popular by the ongoing film series.

Guests are then seated on a “party bus” style vehicle, with the ride experience described as a simulator — similar to Universal Orlando‘s Skull Island: Reign of Kong attraction — but without 3D.

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is scheduled to open at Universal Orlando Resort this spring.

