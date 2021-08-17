✖

We now know when the Fast & Furious franchise will be riding into theaters again. On Tuesday, Universal announced that it has scheduled Fast & Furious 10 for a release date of April 7, 2023. The announcement also confirmed that Justin Lin will be returning to direct the film, which is currently expected to debut exclusively in theaters. The tenth film, which does not have an official title, is set to be the first chapter in a two-film finale for the main saga.

"Every story deserves its own ending," Diesel said when asked about the franchise's future in an interview earlier this year. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should ... There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

"We got together and Vin says 'I think we should think about closing up the saga now,'" Lin added. "Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter," Lin explained. “We’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters.”

"This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete," Diesel added. "The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest."

While details surrounding the two-film saga are largely under wraps, Diesel told ComicBook.com earlier this year that the plan is to film both in a back-to-back production.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel explained. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

