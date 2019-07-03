Fast & Furious 9 Adds Peaky Blinders and Ghost in the Shell Stars

Three more stars have joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film has added Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett. Whether they’re playing new allies or enemies to Torretto remains a secret.

Cole is a British actor best known for playing Michael on Peaky Blinders. He now stars as Joshua “J” Cody on Animal Kingdom on TNT. Sawai is best known for the 2009 film Ninja Assassin. Bennett appeared in the live-action Ghost in the Shell movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth movies in the series, will return to direct Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel returns to star. Other returning cast members include Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Fast & Furious 9 is now filming in London. The film opens in May 2020, with another sequel planned for 2021.

Another newcomer to the Fast & Furious universe is John Cena, who began filming on Fast & Furious 9 in June. “17 years ago today my @WWE journey began,” Cena wrote in a post on Instagram. “It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years. It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins. Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up.”

Prior to that, Cena tweeted out when the casting news broke, “For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

Diesel released a video on Instagram celebrating the first day of filming on the new film. “Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow,” Diesel said to start the video off. “Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it?” “9,” Rodriguez added. “9!”

“We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle,” Diesel continued. “One hard-earned but it feels like…we’re just so grateful. We’re grateful to you Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. The incredible crew. The incredible cast, and most importantly, we’re so grateful to you world that has adopted this franchise, and can you believe it? That’s so awesome. We’re so blessed and we love you so much.”

Are you excited about the next film in the Fast & Furious franchise? Let us know how you feel about it and the future of the series in the comments section. Fast & Furious 9 opens in theaters on May 22, 2020.