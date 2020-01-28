Fast & Furious 9 Poster Revealed By Vin Diesel

The first Fast & Furious 9 trailer is almost here, and Vin Diesel is once again proving his social media supremacy by dropping the ominous new Fast & Furious 9poster on social media! The poster is quickly stoking the hype for this ninth film in “The Fast Saga”, which is the larger franchise title this poster seems to announcing. This all comes in anticipation of that aformentioned Fast & Furious 9trailer, whic Universal is unveiling as part of a major “event” trailer premiere, complete with a live concert. You can check out the Fast & Furious 9trailer below, and go HERE for the trailer teaser!

Fast & Furious 9 has the unenviable task of getting the franchise back on the right road, after what many saw as a misstep with The Fate of the Furious. To be fair, that film was plagued by behind-the-scenes drama, which included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel have an ugly (and very public) falling out; as well as the challenge of making the first main installment of the saga without the late Paul Walker. Even with the talents of director F. Gary Gray, it’s not a surprise that FotF ended up being an underwhelming chapter of the franchise.

Thankfully, a lot of the drama that plagued Fate of the Furious seems to have been alleviated for Fast & Furious 9. Diesel and The Rock have put their differences aside (in part thanks to Johnson’s solo success with the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff), and fans have now had ample time to accept the fact that Walker is gone. F&F9 also has the bonus of bringing director Justin Lin back into the fold: it was Lin’s vision that pulled the franchise up by its bootstraps the first time, when took over on Fast & Furious, and used the fourth, fifth, and sixth films in the series to build the larger universe and saga we now know. So, for a lot of fans, this ninth film will be a welcome return to the franchise’s best days. Finally, both Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw have built a big mystery around the secret tech cult known as Eteon, so hopefully we’ll get more on that front.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020.