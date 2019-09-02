Vin Diesel Teases Intense Fast & Furious 9 Scene, Production Halfway Point

Star and producer Vin Diesel is teasing an “intense” set piece from Fast & Furious 9 as production on the franchise’s latest entry reaches its midway point.

“We’re at the end of week 10, and this is a unique, European take on an opulent version of a tuna party,” Diesel says in a set video published to Instagram, referencing an all-woman party behind him. “And you know this is like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

In the comments, co-star Tyrese Gibson wrote, “So you wait till I leave town to go BIG..?????? I see what’s going on.!!!!!”

Half way through production… all love. #Fast92020

Diesel and Gibson are joined by franchise veterans Jordana Brewster, who plays sister to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Toretto’s ride-or-die Letty, Ludacris as tech genius Tej and Nathalie Emmanuel, who joined the blockbuster series in 2015’s Furious 7 as hacker Ramsey. John Cena (Bumblebee) boarded the Fast franchise in a role described only as “badass.”

Series writer-producer Chris Morgan, who also penned first franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw teaming Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, recently told Polygon the series’ one-upmanship in regards to its larger-than-life action only has one rule: “It just has to be cool and it has to be good.”

“I have one internal regulator on all this stuff. I’m a big action guy and a big action fan and I love physics too, by the way,” Morgan said when explaining the nearly 20-year-old franchise could one day head to space.

“I think the limiter for me is that we will bend to physics and never outright break it-break it,” Morgan continued. “So how do you determine that? Well, for me, while you’re watching the movie and while you’re watching the action sequence, does something happen that’s so physically impossible or absurd that it breaks faith with the audience? That you suddenly can no longer enjoy the movie and you don’t care about the characters because of that breakage.”

Directed by Justin Lin (Fast Five), Universal Pictures has dated Fast & Furious 9 for May 22, 2020. It’s followed by Fast & Furious 10 April 2, 2021.