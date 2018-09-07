‘Fast & Furious 9’ Rumored to Start Filming in Spring 2019

The Fast & Furious crew is coming back together for another go-round, and we might now know when Fast & Furious 9 starts shooting.

It is rumored that filming will kick off on Fast & Furious 9 on April 20, 2019 (via Omega Underground), and is expected to take place in Atlanta. Justin Lin will be the director once more on Fast & Furious 9, who also helmed 2009’s Fast & Furious and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, and is also rumored to help the final film in the franchise Fast & Furious 10.

Ironically an earlier tease from Vin Diesel teased a Fast & Furious 9 release date of April 19, 2019, a day before the now rumored filming start date. Now it seems that will be pushed back, and most likely so will the teased date for Fast & Furious 10, which was slated for April 2, 2021.

The franchise has been a huge performer for Universal, really kicking back into gear with 2009’s Fast & Furious. Since then the franchise has grown even more, hitting its highest point with Furious 7, which brought in $353 million domestically and $1.5 billion worldwide.

The most recent film in the franchise, Fate of the Furious, also did well at the box office, bringing in $226 million domestically with a worldwide total of $1.2 billion.

It was also announced that director David Leitch, who recently helmed Deadpool 2, is now attached to direct the Fast & Furious spinoff. The spinoff will feature The Rock and Jason Statham as their characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively.

Statham and The Rock played opposite each other in Fast and Furious 7, but they ended up on the same side in The Fate of the Furious against a rogue Dom (Vin Diesel). The duo’s scenes together were a highlight of the film and there are plenty of fans who can’t wait to see the two share the screen once more.

You can find the synopsis for Fate of the Furious below.

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

