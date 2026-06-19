New Instagram Post Has Fans Convinced a Spawn Movie Update Is Coming (But Could There Be Another Explanation?)

It’s been a rollercoaster journey for Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie, which . While updates have been less prevalent lately, there have been two constants on that journey, and that’s why a new Instagram post has fans convinced a Spawn Movie update is finally on the way. That said, there could be another explanation, and now we are just trying to get to the bottom of what’s actually happening.

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The update comes courtesy of Todd McFarlane, who shared a photo with none other than Jamie Foxx. Foxx has been linked to the new Spawn movie for quite some time, and though McFarlane talks about how great of a pickleball player Foxx is, the Spawn logo certainly suggests there’s a Spawn announcement coming. If it’s not though, it could be linked to the announcement of Spawn 77’s comic debut, which has ties to the creation of the original Spawn.

What Is Spawn 1877 (And Is It Really Tied To This Announcement?)

If it’s not a movie announcement, there is another project that this could be based on. Just today, McFarlane revealed that he is teaming up with Mark Spears to bring Spawn 77 to life in a new three-issue series. It turns out that before the Spawn that we all know hit comic stands, McFarlane created the initial character concept while he was in High School, and the year was 1977.

Now that initial version McFarlane created when he was just 16 is finally getting the real comic treatment in a new miniseries, and as you can see in the images, the series is going all out with the ’70s vibe and style. Plus, the series introduces a completely new character and storyline that’s based in the Spawn mythos, so while the look may be different, the Spawn trademarks are well accounted for.

Everything We Know About The Spawn Movie

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Now, while this is certainly perfectly timed, I’m not sure if it’s related to Spawn ’77, and from Foxx’s involvement, it very much seems more likely to be something related to the movie.

There are a few things about the Spawn movie that we know are at least likely still part of the mix, and that does include the involvement of Jamie Foxx. In addition to Foxx, one element McFarlane has talked about quite a bit is that the film is under the working title of King Spawn, but he made sure to clarify that it wasn’t going to be based on the King Spawn series, as that was just a title to separate it from what had come before.

We don’t know much about the story, though it does seem to lean more towards a horror vibe, which makes sense given the character and the fact that it’s set up at Blumhouse. Originally McFarlane was planning on directing the movie himself with a smaller budget, but that would eventually change, with screenwriter Scott Silver joining the project.

McFarlane stopped talking about the movie as much recently, which indicates that he wanted to make sure it was really rolling before talking about it. It would appear that there’s a chance that is finally happening, but even if it’s something else Spawn-related, having Foxx involved isn’t remotely a bad thing. Guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

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