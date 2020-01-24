Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Teaser Released

Universal Pictures have released a teaser video for the upcoming ninth Fast & Furious movie, currently known only as F9. The film, which will be in theaters in May, will get its next full-length trailer next week, on Friday, January 31. That same day, the studio will stage a concert titled “The Road to F9, something that will give fans an opportunity to celebrate the decades-old franchise in a unique way. The concert will feature the trailer’s big reveal alongside the cast of F9, but it will also feature a number of performances, including Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris, who of course is also one of the stars of the franchise, so you gotta love the crossover there.

You can check out all the details of the concert here. As movie trailers become more and more “event”-like, we guess it was only a matter of time before something like this happened…and if it’s going to happen, the wildly over-the-top Fast & Furious world is the place to do it. After all, it’s been a month since they announced that the trailer and concert were a thing, so now we are having “discourse” about a teaser for a trailer that was already announced and…I need an aspirin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below.

The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is Friday, 1/31! ❤️ this Tweet to receive F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22. pic.twitter.com/0WcUccXHCV — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 24, 2020

The franchise last left off with Fate of the Furious, at least regarding the main story. That’s where fans met Charlize Theron’s villainous Cipher, who kidnapped Dominic Toretto’s son and his mother. The son would survive the whole ordeal after Toretto and his team managed to take Cipher down, but Cipher survived as well, and she is supposedly returning in Fast &Furious 9.

As we’ve seen in previous films though, she might not be returning as a villain. The franchise has a history of redeeming their villains (just look at the Shaw family for proof), but maybe she will stick to her villainous ways.

Between installments, there was a Hobbs and Shaw spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, which pitted the pair against a biologically-enhanced version of Idris Elba who famously declared himself “black Superman” in the trailers. This will, then, be a return to the — can we call it normalcy? — of the main franchise.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020.