Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw Final Trailer Released

The final trailer for Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw is now out, and needless to say it takes the already crazy action quotient for this film and cranks it up to the max! Watch the final Hobbs & Shaw trailer above, and get the breakdown below!

This final Hobbs & Shaw trailer takes time to give us a clip-style look at one of the film’s big action scene moments: a chase sequence in which Luke Hobbs (Dwayne The Rock Johnson), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and Shaw’s sister Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) are in a sleek sports car, trying to outrun new franchise supervillain Brixton (Idris Elba), who is in hot pursuit of the trio (and presumably the biological weapon MacGuffin) on a motorcycle. Shaw’s street-racer driving skills give our anti-heroes an edge – but Brixton’s cybernetic enhancements truly make him a “Black Superman” capable of pulling off some insane stunt moves. It’s a pretty slick Fast & Furious-style sequence, which only opens the door to an even crazier montage!

Seriously, the more polished the effects of Hobbs & Shaw get with each trailer, the more this spinoff looks like the truly fresh injection of blood and testosterone the Fast & Furious franchise needed. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham seem to embrace the unabashed superhero fantasy that the series grew into with Fast Five and beyond. Hobbs & Shaw is even getting back to the roots of the street racing culture that started the series, revealing new insights like the fact that Luke Hobbs’ family back in Samoa runs their own customized car shop. Mission: Impossible actress Vanessa Kirby is bringing what Hobbs describes as a “one of the toughest, baddest, most capable women,” characters the franchise has introduced, while Idris Elba is just having a great time hamming it up playing Fast & Furious first true-blue supervillain.

Ironically this new trailer arrives on the heels of news that Johnson’s rival Vin Diesel is starting up production on Fast & Furious 9. It’ll be interesting to see which part of the franchise fans crown king, once Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters.

Synopsis: Two years after the events of The Fate of the Furious, DSS federal agent Luke Hobbs and former SAS operative turned mercenary Deckard Shaw, two men who dislike each other extremely, are forced to team up to stop a new threat emerging from Brixton Lore, a cyber-genetically enhanced international terrorist who created a deadly virus that could threaten the human race.

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw will be in theaters on August 2nd.