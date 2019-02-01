‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has been released online.

Hobbs & Shaw brings Furious 7 standout Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham together as their titular characters for the first Fast & Furious spinoff movie. After the two actors displayed electrifying chemistry in the main franchise, Universal Studios decided to move forward with the first of several upcoming spinoff movies.

Of course, the heroes of the film need a villain which is where Idris Elba comes in. Elba has been cast as the film’s antagonist with Johnson making some major teases about the character throughout his social media campaign.

The exciting casting does not stop there, though.

As the story will go, the Hobbs family will be united with a total of five brothers coming into the mix, including WWE Superstar Roman Reigns playing a key role.

“My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers,” Johnson said in an Instagram post. “My family. My aiga.” In that post, he revealed the movie will stay true to its Fast & Furious franchise roots, bringing a custom car shop into the mix. “They all live is Western Samoa where they own and operate ‘Hobbs Customs’ – a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is ‘Ou te le tau to’atasi ae matou te tau fa’atasi’ which means, ‘When you fight one, you fight us all.’”

Johnson’s Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

In addition to Johnson, Statham, Elba, and Reigns, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. It is being directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2, 2019.