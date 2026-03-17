Time is Running Out to Stream One of Dwayne Johnson’s Wildest Action Films for Free

There’s nothing quite like an action movie. Packed with exciting turns, often explosive action, and high stakes premises, action is a perfect genre to just sit down and enjoy — especially when the situation the hero finds themselves in turns out to be especially wild. It’s a film genre that Dwayne Johnson has proven to be a major star within thanks to a string of blockbuster hits in the late 2010s, like San Andreas, Rampage, and more. Now, one of his wildest action movies to date is streaming for free, but time to watch it is running out.

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2018’s Skyscraper is currently available to stream for free on Tubi. The film stars Johnson as an ex-FBI agent who has to rescue his family from the newly built, tallest skyscraper in the world in Hong Kong after it’s set on fire in a terrorist act. The film was a solid box office success for Johnson, though it got mixed reviews from critics who felt like the movie was too similar to other action hits, namely Die Hard. However, while the movie is currently free to stream, fans looking for some wild actioon entertainment might want to catch this one as soon as possible as the film is also listed on Tubi’s “Leaving Soon” page, suggesting it will depart the platform at the end of the month.

Skyscraper Has an Insane Premise But Is a Good Time

When critics noted that Skyscraper is similar to movies like Die H ard or even The Towering Inferno, they’re not exactly wrong. The idea of one man versus a bunch of terrorists in a large or tall building isn’t exactly groundbreaking. However, that doesn’t mean Skyscraper isn’t a good movie or even an entertaining one. The film boasts a solid cast to begin with. In addition to Johnson, the film stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Foland Moller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablos Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan, all of whom turn in solid performances. Johnson in particular is a delight to watch as a highly skilled man determined to save his family from a seemingly impossible situation all while taking on the terrorists responsible as well.

Skyscraper is also a good time in terms of the action and stunts in the movie as well. It’s a very satisfying movie-watching experience overall, and is especially well paced. You very much feel the race against the clock Johnson’s character is dealing with. It makes for a truly enjoyable film to just turn on and watch without having to think too hard about it. Sometimes that’s all you want out of a movie — and Skyscraper perfectly delivers.

What Else is Streaming on Tubi This Month?

When it comes to movies streaming free on Tubi this month, Skyscraper is just one great option the platform has for folks. It’s particularly a great month for sci-fi on the free streamer, with the addition of movies like Battle: Los Angeles, Ad Astra (a movie that’s perfect for people excited about Project Hail Mary,) Bicentennial Man, Chappie, Ex Machina and more.

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