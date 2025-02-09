Fast & Furious Fans Think Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl Commercial Is Missing A Key Character

Play video

There haven’t been any real updates about the 11th (and probably final) Fast & Furious movie in quite a long time, but a couple of the mainstays from the Fast & Furious franchise have gotten back together for a new Super Bowl commercial for Häagen-Dazs ice cream. There’s one problem for longtime Fast & Furious fans, though, and it’s that the new ad completely omits the one character from the franchise that would’ve been perfect for it.

The commercial sees Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez (who star in the Fast films as Dom and Letty) speeding down a mountainous road with the top down on their convertible. When Rodriguez pulls out a Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar and they start to eat it, Diesel lets off the gas, content to smell the roses and experience life at a much more leisurely pace. When Chris “Ludacris” Bridges pulls up next to them, pleading with them to go faster, Diesel simply replies, “Not today.”

That’s all well and good, but it’s a bit disappointing that a Fast & Furious commercial for a snack doesn’t include the one member of the team who is literally known for his snacking habits. We’re talking, of course, about Han, the beloved Fast & Furious character played by Sung Kang.

If you recall, Han debuted in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, where he was killed in a car accident (that we later learned was caused by Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw). Han returned in the next couple of movies, as they took place prior to Tokyo Drift, but the fan uproar about his frustrating death was so loud that Han was ultimately brought back into the fold.

Nearly every time Han is on-screen, he is seen snacking on something. It’s a habit that dates back to Justin Lin’s 2002 film Better Luck Tomorrow, in which Kang plays an early version of Han.

Snacking has become Han’s calling card over the years and it feels like an enormous missed opportunity for Kang to not be included in the Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl ad. Maybe he doesn’t have the name recognition to the masses that those featured in the commercial do, but Fast & Furious is one of the biggest film franchises on the planet and he’s as big a part of it as anyone else — at least in the eyes of fans.

Maybe there will be a longer version of the ad posted online that features Han in some capacity, but it seems like he would’ve been included in the big game spot if he’d filmed anything for the commercials.