Fast & Furious Stars Vin Diesel, The Rock, and More Remember Paul Walker on His Birthday

Today marks a sad anniversary for many fans around the world as we recognize what would have been the 46th birthday of the late Paul Walker. The actor tragically passed away after an accident in his automobile in November 2013, resulting in the death of both himself and friend Roger Rodas. Now his friends and co-workers are celebrating the life and legacy of Walker with touching tributes on social media in recognition of his birthday, including Fast & Furious co-stars such as Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, director Justin Lin, and his daughter Meadow Walker.
Walker is best known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise as Brian O’Conner, though he also played memorable characters in teen dramas including She’s All That, The Skulls, and Varsity Blues.
But as many people that know anything about Fast & Furious, it’s all about family. And that’s why many of his friends from the franchise have spoken out about the late actor on his birthday.
There are rumors that Walker’s character Brian could appear in a future installment, especially with word that the actor’s brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, who helped finish filming his scenes on Furious 7, were willing to help keep the legacy going.
Read on to see what people are saying about the late Walker to celebrate his birthday.
Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2020.
Vin Diesel
So much to tell you… so much to share… as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable… and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound… normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw
Meadow Walker
Jordana Brewster
Tyrese Gibson
Dear Paul, I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed….: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs… Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around…. Happy birthdays King Walker….. ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been…. So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!
Ludacris
Happy Bday Big Bro. Your Legacy Will Always Be Alive & Your Presence Felt Everywhere 🌎 🙏🏽
Justin Lin
People often ask me about Paul and what kind of person he was. I think this clip says it all. To give a bit of context, our post production crew on Furious 6 was working on fumes and literally around the clock to meet an impossible deadline. We had a running joke with Greg, one of our editors, about his fascination with Paul’s blue eyes. So naturally we decided to photoshop Paul’s face onto the iconic photo of Burt Reynolds. One call to Paul and he was there to pick everyone’s spirits up. Happy Birthday Brother! Miss you but know you continue to be with us on our journey.