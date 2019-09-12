Fast & Furious Stars Vin Diesel, The Rock, and More Remember Paul Walker on His Birthday

Today marks a sad anniversary for many fans around the world as we recognize what would have been the 46th birthday of the late Paul Walker. The actor tragically passed away after an accident in his automobile in November 2013, resulting in the death of both himself and friend Roger Rodas. Now his friends and co-workers are celebrating the life and legacy of Walker with touching tributes on social media in recognition of his birthday, including Fast & Furious co-stars such as Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, director Justin Lin, and his daughter Meadow Walker.

Walker is best known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise as Brian O’Conner, though he also played memorable characters in teen dramas including She’s All That, The Skulls, and Varsity Blues.

But as many people that know anything about Fast & Furious, it’s all about family. And that’s why many of his friends from the franchise have spoken out about the late actor on his birthday.

There are rumors that Walker’s character Brian could appear in a future installment, especially with word that the actor’s brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, who helped finish filming his scenes on Furious 7, were willing to help keep the legacy going.

Read on to see what people are saying about the late Walker to celebrate his birthday.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Vin Diesel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Meadow Walker

View this post on Instagram happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:54am PDT

Jordana Brewster

Tyrese Gibson

Ludacris

Justin Lin