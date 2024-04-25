Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Trailer 2 Released

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3's Trailer has been released by Paramount+, and you can watch it below!

What Is Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 About?

Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky and his Michigan prison town world are teetering on the brink of becoming an all-out warzone when some powerful new players start showing up on his shores. Mike and his loose coalition of allies (o both sides of the law) are going to have to stand on business to prove that Kingstown is still their jungle to rule.

Here's the official synopsis for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, via Paramount+:

A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

The show was a somewhat surprising breakout hit for Renner, Paramount+, and creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) when it deubed in the fall of 2021. It managed to maintain (if not grow) its audience in Season 2, and has been notable for the disparity between its critical reception (averaging 40% across two seasons) and audience reception (90+ across both seasons).

Of course, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 wouldn't even be happening if star Jeremy Renner's fate had gone just a bit differently. After the snowplow accident that severely injured him in early 2023, there was legitimate concern that Renner might never be able to work as an actor again. However, the MCU star told ComicBook.com that the makers of Mayor Kingstown crew was already hard at work on Season 3 when he got injured. He was able to tease that Season 3 is indeed going to be something thrilling for fans to experience:

"We're two episodes in, we got eight more to go," Renner said. "I'm only reading [one] episode at a time. So I don't know that much, and wouldn't tell you anyway. But I think it's gonna be pretty exciting. There's a lot of… It's very Kingstown storytelling. It's a lot. It's pretty amazing. It's pretty exciting. I can't wait. We're just about to start Episode Three tomorrow, so let's see how we go."

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on June 2nd.