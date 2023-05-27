Fast X Star Ludacris Answers "Dumbest F-cking Question in the World" About Franchise

Fast X is now playing in theaters, and it marks the seventh movie in the franchise to feature Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej. The tenth installment was originally supposed to be the penultimate movie of the franchise, but now there are rumors it might be the first in a trilogy that is meant to wrap up the story that began back in 2001. Recently, Ludacris appeared on the All The Smoke podcast (via HNHH), and gave a hilarious answer when hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson asked why he and the rest of the cast continue to make the Fast movies after all these years.

"That's the dumbest f*cking question in the world. I'm going to tell you why," Ludacris explained. "Because no matter what industry we're in; podcasts, music, movies – it's all about a bottom line." He added, "It's all about how much you spend compared to how much you make. We're making billions of f*cking dollars. Bro, and I'm saying that like, I'm giving you my heart. I'm not trying to brag or nothing. So when you say – when some of ya'll keep saying, 'Why the f*ck do ya'll keep shooting these movies?' Let me tell you why. 'Cause if you spend $200 million and you make a billion, who the f*ck is going to tell you to stop shooting the movies when you making 800 muthaf*ckin' million dollars. How?"

How Much Money Has Fast X Made?

After two weeks in theaters, Fast X has made $371.8 million worldwide. In fact, the movie has helped the franchise pass $7 billion at the box office. Fast X also had the second-biggest global opening for any film in 2023 so far, only falling behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The new film also made Universal the first studio to pass $1 billion at the domestic box office in 2023.

Compared to the more recent Fast films, F9 did numbers closer to Hobbs & Shaw, earning slightly less than the spin-off at $726,229,501. However, it should be noted that F9 was one of the first movies to be released after the pandemic shut down theaters. However, the eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious, earned $1,236,005,118 worldwide.

Who Stars in Fast X?

Fast X sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Franchise newcomers include Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and 80 For Brady's Rita Moreno. The movie also featured some big surprises.

Fast X is now playing in theaters.