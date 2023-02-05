Fast Five Legacy Trailer Released

The trailer for Fast X is expected to be released next week, and Universal has been teasing the tenth installment's trailer drop with a line of legacy trailers showcasing the first nine films. The official YouTube account for The Fast Saga shared new trailers for The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious earlier this week and yesterday saw the release of the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in addition to the fourth movie, Fast & Furious. Today is a new day, which means it's time to get a glimpse at what many would call the best of the entire franchise, Fast Five.

"Don't ever, ever let them get into cars. FAST X trailer drops 2/10," The Fast Saga account teased on YouTube today. Of course, Fast Five was the first movie of the franchise to feature The Rock as Luke Hobbs. You can check out the trailer below:

Why Isn't The Rock in Fast X?

After Fast Five, Dwayne Johnson went on to appear in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In 2021, franchise star Vin Diesel made a public plea to persuade Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson said to CNN during an expansive interview reflecting on his career. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said. "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

Who Stars in Fast X?

In addition to Diesel, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. Franchise newcomers include Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.