Fast X: Vin Diesel Reflects on Sung Kang's Franchise Journey

Fast X is currently in production and will see the return of many franchise favorites, including Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before his death. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's demise was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw, which led to the "Justice For Han" fan campaign. During F9, Han was brought back to life and Kang will be playing him once again in Fast X. Franchise star Vin Diesel has been sharing updates from the new production, and his recent post is a tribute to Kang's franchise journey.

"Weekends are usually dedicated to mythology building, not unlike mapping out a D&D campaign. Haha. But, as I took a moment to reflect on this past week of filming I came across this image. For some reason, it made me very nostalgic... not because it was her who was the first and loudest voice championing the return of Han for Fast 9... but because it was Samantha who invited Sung to be in Los Bandoleros... a film most of you might haven't seen that attempts to bridge Fast 1 and Fast 4... She called him and said the studio wanted me to direct the short film but that there was no money for any of us actors. He first said let me talk to the reps, and then called back and said of course he would fly to the Dominican Republic for a week to film... after all he was inspired to continue as an actor because of a short film I directed many years ago called Multifacial. Sung has always been a important player in this mythology, to see him on set in 2022 makes my soul smile," Diesel wrote. You can check out his post below:

Last year, Kang spoke with ComicBook.com and was asked if Han will be getting his revenge on Shaw.

"Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there's revenge from his side. He needs that. But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that's what I'm looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?," Kang shared.

"Because I don't think one-on-one that he's going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn't. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han's a lover. He's not the fighter. So let's see, let's see," he added.

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.