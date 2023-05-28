Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares Epic Photo With Franchise's Leading Women

Fast X is now playing in theaters, and it has quite a stacked cast, including a whole lot of badass women, three of which are Academy Award winners. The new movie features longtime franchise staples Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster in addition to returning actors Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Helen Mirren as well as first-timers, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. The newest installment also features a fun cameo by Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. With the exception of Emmanuel, all of the aforementioned women recently posed with franchise star Vin Diesel and it's reminding us of one of our favorite Marvel cast photos (which also features Larson).

"Blessed and grateful," Diesel captioned the photo, which you can check out below:

Is Gal Gadot in Fast X?

The women in Diesel's photo aren't the only franchise stars to appear in Fast X. The new movie features the return of Gisele (Gal Gadot) who died back in Fast & Furious 6. Gisele is only seen for a brief moment when she shows up at the end of the new movie in a submarine to pick up Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlie Theron) in Antarctica.

"I knew it was inevitable," Sung Kang recently said of Gadot's return. "First, we're talking about Fast, and an audience that is now used to getting what they want when they ask for a character to come back. Because of where Gal's career has gone with Wonder Woman, and the goodwill and love that she has from people around the world, it's awesome that another franchise can help our franchise. This past year has been a renaissance for the moviegoing experience, with wonderful films like Top Gun: Maverick giving this resurgence to how we fell in love with films. And so for Gal to have that type of reaction with the audience, that's what we want to hear."

Will The Women-Led Fast Movie Happen?

For a while, there have been rumors that an all-women Fast movie was in the works, and Diesel recently said it's still happening.

"I started developing the female spinoff...in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," Diesel shared.

As for the women of the franchise, they're all for the idea. "I don't think we'd be mad about anything that involved ladies all together," Larson recently told ET. "There's nobody better," Letty Ortiz echoed. "I'm all about it! Bring it!"

"Here's what I would like to see," Brewster added. "I would like to see Charlize, me, Nathalie, Michelle, Brie. I would like to see us all kick some ass together!"

Fast X is now playing in theaters.