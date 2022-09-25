Ferris Bueller Spinoff Teased by Cobra Kai Creator

Cobra Kai recently dropped its fifth season on Netflix, and the folks responsible for the series are going to be tackling another fun follow-up to a cinematic classic. It was announced last month that Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have a Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off in the works with Paramount. Sam and Victor's Day Off will follow the Chicago valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a joy ride. Recently, Hurwitz teased the creative team's plans for the project (via Deadline).

"And as for the Ferris Bueller project, we are so excited about that project which we're producing. We have a great writer, Bill Posley, who's worked on Cobra Kai with us, who we love and he has an awesome take on it," Hurwitz explained. "It's exciting to dip into the John Hughes universe, but see a side of that world that we haven't seen with these characters, Sam and Victor, who were the valets in the original Ferris Bueller movie. The three of us are suckers for side characters in general and love to see what's going on in their worlds, so that's going to be a fun one when we get to it. But that will not impact any Cobra Kai going forward. It's really about working on Obliterated, getting through our production there, and then figuring out the path for more Cobra Kai."

In Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the valets were played by Richard Edson and Larry Jenkins. Jenkins passed away in 2019, but Edson is still working in Hollywood and was recently seen in Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell. Obviously, the spin-off will recast the roles with younger actors considering the movie is over 35 years old, but it would certainly be fun to see Edson make a cameo appearance.

As for Cobra Kai, fans of the show are still waiting on news of a sixth season. Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). However, Hurwitz confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.

"Have you heard anything about a new movie for karate kid??? Is it real?" one fan asked on Twitter. "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well," Hurwitz replied.

Sam and Victor's Day Off does not yet have a release date.