Final Destination Bloodlines’ Sequel Chances Get a Disappointing Update From Horror Directors

Final Destination fans have had to wait 14 years since the last sequel to get Final Destination Bloodlines, while the first five films were all released within 11 years. Directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky have helmed this latest chapter, and while audiences might hope that this can result in the franchise being entirely revived, the duo doubts they will be returning for a sequel. Not only do they doubt more Rube Goldbergian deaths in their future, but they think that they’ve elevated to bar of absurdity so high, they “can’t imagine” seeing any other filmmaker topping what they’ve brought to the table. Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th.

“We left every single idea we had on the field on this one. It’s really challenging because we didn’t want to repeat anything that had been done in a previous Final Destination movie, so that takes a huge amount of things off the list,” Lipovsky confirmed to ComicBook. “All the key deaths have all-new stuff, and it’s incredibly difficult to come up with cool, amazing, little surprising details that are relatable, that are terrifying, that haven’t already been done by all the amazing people that have made Final Destination movies in the past. I can’t imagine how they’re gonna make another one because we’ve scoured every idea that we could think of. God bless whoever has to do that.”

Luckily, this duo’s approach to the franchise seems to have paid off, as Bloodlines has earned the franchise its best reactions from critics. With the movie set to hit theaters this weekend, fans will have to see how it performs at the box office to get a real idea of how long we might have to wait for another entry.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice — Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle — her grandmother, Iris — and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game, The Flash), Teo Briones (Chucky, Will vs. The Future), Richard Harmon (The Age of Adaline, The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms, 100 Things to Do Before High School), Anna Lore (They/Them, Gotham Knights), with Brec Bassinger (Stargirl, Bella and the Bulldogs), and Tony Todd (Final Destination franchise, Candyman). The film is directed by Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) & Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible). The screenplay is by Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream) & Lori Evans Taylor (Cellar Door, Bed Rest), and the story is by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cop Car) and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise).

