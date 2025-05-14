Final Destination Bloodlines – Tony Todd’s Touching Farewell to Fans Broken Down by Producer

Play video

Tony Todd cemented himself as a horror icon with 1992’s Candyman, and while he returned to that franchise for multiple sequels, his legacy extended far beyond that series’ limits. Back in 2000, Todd debuted as William Bludworth in Final Destination, a role he would go on to reprise in two sequels, and he is now appearing posthumously in the upcoming Final Destination Bloodlines. With both Todd and the filmmakers behind the sequel knowing that this would be the actor’s last time appearing in the series, Craig Perry confirmed that the scene was always intended to be a sendoff to Bludworth and that Todd himself had a hand in crafting his franchise goodbye. Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th.

While speaking with ComicBook about whether the plan was always to say goodbye to Bludworth, franchise producer Craig Perry confirmed, “Yes. We did tailor it a little bit as we were going into it, because we realized that things were happening, that there was a lot of weight in the room … But Tony was great. He was happy to be there, and the opportunity came to allow him to improv the lines on the way out, and really speak to the fans from the heart. And that authenticity, I think, shows up in the performance, and I think in how it’s received, because it is so poignant. We all knew that this was gonna most likely [be] Tony’s last movie, and we wanted to make the experience special for him, and I think he made the performance special for his fans.”

The original Final Destination explored what happened when someone had a premonition of their own death, causing them to get off an airplane with a handful of other characters, thus avoiding disaster. Death, however, had a different agenda and began to catch up with the survivors, killing them off in complex and shocking ways. Bludworth served as the local mortician, sharing insight about Death’s plan, seemingly having one foot in the world of the supernatural and one foot in reality.

Bludworth’s final appearance in the franchise doesn’t betray the mysterious nature of the character or of the concept, yet still finds a way to pay respects to the iconic performer.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice — Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle — her grandmother, Iris — and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game, The Flash), Teo Briones (Chucky, Will vs. The Future), Richard Harmon (The Age of Adaline, The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms, 100 Things to Do Before High School), Anna Lore (They/Them, Gotham Knights), with Brec Bassinger (Stargirl, Bella and the Bulldogs), and Tony Todd (Final Destination franchise, Candyman). The film is directed by Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) & Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible). The screenplay is by Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream) & Lori Evans Taylor (Cellar Door, Bed Rest), and the story is by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cop Car) and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise).

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th.

