A New Horror Movie Is Headed for Record-Breaking Box Office Opening Weekend

The 2025 box office should continue to experience good fortune this weekend with the arrival of Final Destination: Bloodlines. According to Deadline, the horror film is projected to earn between $35-40 million domestically, which would be a franchise record. Its worldwide debut is expected to be in the range of $70 million. If Final Destination: Bloodlines meets these projections, its U.S. debut would easily top the previous highest opening in the series. The Final Destination grossed $27.4 million over its first weekend back in 2009.

Final Destination: Bloodlines should secure the top spot on the box office charts this weekend, unseating Thunderbolts*. After a two-week reign in the No. 1 position, the Marvel film is expected to gross $19 million domestically in its third weekend. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is on track to make another $15.4 million.

It isn’t just at the box office Final Destination: Bloodlines is setting new records for the franchise. It’s also a critical darling. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is the best in the series. As of this writing, it has a 93% critics score, with people praising its inventive horror set pieces and storytelling prowess. The previous high mark for the Final Destination franchise on Rotten Tomatoes was 63% for 2011’s Final Destination 5.

After a rough few months to start the year, things have turned around at the box office dramatically since the calendar flipped to April. A Minecraft Movie broke records of its own, and it was followed by the success of Sinners and Thunderbolts*. Things should only keep getting better, with Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning expected to top a very lucrative Memorial Day frame.

In many ways, Final Destination: Bloodlines is a rebound for the franchise. While Final Destination 5 wasn’t panned, it still posted the lowest domestic total for the series ($42.5 million). Bloodlines could nearly match that just in its first weekend, illustrating how positive word of mouth can fuel a film’s box office run. With the summer movie season now in full swing, there isn’t much in the way of direct competition for Final Destination: Bloodlines, which should have no issues landing with its target demographic. Horror fans are always eager to check out the latest genre entry on the big screen, and Final Destination is a popular brand name with a lot of recognizability.

The critical and impending commercial success of Final Destination: Bloodlines would suggest the franchise has a bright future ahead. Producer Craig Perry told us in an interview that it’s too early to have conversations about more sequels or a TV series; when making Bloodlines, he focused on making the best film possible without worrying about other installments. Based on the results, it seems like he was successful in that goal, so it should be only a matter of time before the studio looks to move forward with another Final Destination film.