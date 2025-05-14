Final Destination’s Future After Bloodlines Addressed by Longtime Producer

Play video

In just eleven years, the Final Destination franchise earned five entries, but it’s taken 14 years for the sixth entry, Final Destination Bloodlines, to land in theaters. The latest entry is already earning positive reviews from critics, which could signal a comeback for the franchise, but as far as what producer Craig Perry thinks about the future, he believes it’s a bit too early to tell what the next chapter for the saga could be. Understandably, even if the movie resonated with critics, filmmakers will have to see how audiences at large respond to the sequel before determining its future. Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just talk to me in a few weeks,” Perry confirmed with ComicBook about what the big-screen future could hold for the franchise. “I’ve been fortunate. I don’t sit there on the second movie thinking about the sixth one. We really have to deliver the goods and earn the right to even have the conversation, so we’re just grateful that we had the chance to make Final Destination Bloodlines, that it seems to be working, that fans are responding, and if that’s the case, then we can continue the conversation, but at the very least, we just want the fans to be happy, and to see Final Destination Bloodlines.”

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice — Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle — her grandmother, Iris — and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game, The Flash), Teo Briones (Chucky, Will vs. The Future), Richard Harmon (The Age of Adaline, The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms, 100 Things to Do Before High School), Anna Lore (They/Them, Gotham Knights), with Brec Bassinger (Stargirl, Bella and the Bulldogs), and Tony Todd (Final Destination franchise, Candyman). The film is directed by Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) & Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible). The screenplay is by Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream) & Lori Evans Taylor (Cellar Door, Bed Rest), and the story is by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cop Car) and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise).

The franchise’s roots are in the world of TV, as the core premise was initially a spec script from Reddick for an episode of The X-Files. Over the years, rumors have claimed Final Destination could pivot to TV, though Perry now doubts that’s in the card for the series.

“If you’ve seen the movie, you know as well as anybody that this is a movie that needs to be seen in a theater, the biggest theater possible, and hopefully in IMAX, because it is such a huge palette that we have created to see this movie, and to have that shared communal experience, both for the laughs, and the cringe, and the shocks, and all that stuff, it just makes for a fun time at the movie,” the producer confirmed. “So until that experience is no longer an option, I think that we’re gonna stick with the theatrical experience, because it’s the best place to experience Final Destination.”

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th.

What would you like to see in the franchise’s future? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!