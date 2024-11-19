Doctor Doom Courts Storm and Crushes the Fantastic Four in the Lead-up to One World Under Doom

Ororo Munroe has been a goddess, a thief, the regent of Arakko, an X-Man, an Avenger, and the Queen of Wakanda — but will she be Emperor Doom’s bride? After taking Doctor Strange’s mantle as the Sorcerer Supreme to save the Marvel Universe from a vampire-induced eternal night during the Blood Hunt event, Doom misused his newfound powers to establish One World Under Doom: one where Victor von Doom reigns supreme as the Emperor of the World and ruler of a new United Latveria. Doom will force his enemies to submit to his rule… but can even the Sorcerer Supreme weather the coming storm?



In addition to the nine-issue One World Under Doom series by writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva, Doom’s reign will span issues of new tie-in series and tie-in issues of ongoing series — including Fantastic Four, X-Factor, Doom Academy, and Storm, the recently-launched solo series from the creative team of Murewa Ayodele (I Am Iron Man) and Lucas Werneck (Fall of the House of X).

Newly released solicitations (below) tease Doom’s plans for mutantkind after the fall of the mutant nation of Krakoa, and they include courting Storm. In October’s Storm (Vol. 5) #1, the mutant mistress of the elements established the Storm Sanctuary in the skies above Atlanta and declared herself Earth’s protector and nurturer.

The issue also ended with another Earth-quaking status quo shift: Storm is slowly dying from radiation poisoning. When the cosmic entity Eternity deemed Ororo Munroe worthy of being his Eternal Storm, he clad the weather-wielding goddess in a new white-and-gold costume: the Brutal Storm. She’ll turn to the Night Nurse, Brother Voodoo, and her former teammates on the Uncanny X-Men for help… but her salvation might lie in Latveria.

Previously in X-Men…

After the fall of the mutant nation of Krakoa, the X-Men have scattered across the globe. In Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men, Cyclops and Magneto are leading a new X-Men team based out of an old Sentinel factory in Merle, Alaska. In Gail Simone and David Marquez’s Uncanny X-Men, Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine have hunkered down with a group of young mutants at Haven in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lastly, in Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s Exceptional X-Men, the ex-X-Man Kate Pryde has retired — despite Emma Frost putting a trio of new mutants under her care.

After Storm reunites with the Uncanny X-Men in Storm #3 in December, Sorcerer Supreme Doom will face the Eternal Storm in January’s Storm #4. Also in January: North’s Fantastic Four #28 is the prologue to One World Under Doom #1, on sale Feb. 12. See the solicits in the gallery below.

The Road to One World Under Doom

Storm #2

STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE’s new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life?

On sale: Nov. 20, 2024

Storm #3

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN! STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO’s medical treatment is the loss of STORM’s powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn’t turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM.

On sale: Dec. 11, 2024

Storm #4

A FLAME IN THE WIND! DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth’s mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues – with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget.

On sale: Jan. 15, 2025

Fantastic Four #28

PROLOGUE TO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! It’s been months since Doctor Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – and disappeared. Reed Richards, the smartest man on the planet, has spent that time trying to find a way to understand magic, so he can find and stop Doom…and he’s failed. But when Sue suggests there is another man who holds both a graduate degree in physics and an understanding of magic – Dane Whitman, the Black Knight! – Reed and Sue decide to see if he can offer any insights. Dane’s help sends Reed and Sue’s minds back in time – to possess the bodies of two people in the past, where, without their powers, they search for the one magical item that can cut through Doom’s illusions! But the Black Knight has motivations of his own…and the past isn’t what it used to be.

On sale: Jan. 22, 2025

One World Under Doom #1

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria’s closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom’s absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was… the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived.



The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth’s leaders seem to be going along with this.



Luckily, whether it’s mind control or Doombots, whatever’s affecting them hasn’t affected Earth’s heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom’s machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom?

On sale: Feb. 12, 2025

Storm #5

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER! Trivial is the fight with Doctor Doom, Sorcerer Supreme. For in a realm beyond our own, in the Dimension of Manifestations, a trial-by-combat brews between Eternity (the physical embodiment of our universe) and Oblivion (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not Ororo Munroe – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is Oblivion?

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

X-Factor #7

THERE’S A NEW MAN IN CHARGE! Angel returns to lead X-Factor, just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory! But, in the utopic domain of the magnanimous Doom, what could X-Factor’s mission be? And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?!

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Doom Academy #1 (of 5)

Did you think that Strange Academy would be the same in the world with Doctor Doom as Sorcerer Supreme?! NO! It is now DOOM ACADEMY! Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best magic school in the world just got better (according to some). It’s the start of the second year for Strange Academy students, and you know that things will not go as planned!

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 (of 5)

Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it. To atone for his unwitting role in Doom’s triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky’s saboteurs — including Black Widow, Songbird, U.S. Agent, Sharon Carter and a few surprise wildcards — launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom’s Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood…

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Red Hulk #1

Thunderbolt Ross – in a cell deep below the ground – is a prisoner of Doctor Doom and he is not alone. Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a “think tank” to help carry out Doom’s plan for global domination. But the Red Hulk has other plans! Guest starring Machine Man, Deathlok and more!

On sale: Feb. 26, 2025

Fantastic Four #29

THE IMPOSSIBLE HAS HAPPENED! Doctor Doom has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand. As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, Jen “She-Hulk” Walters, to help get her mind off of things. But tensions after vampires overran the world in their BLOOD HUNT remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice…and it’s one they will not be able to take back!

On sale: Feb. 26, 2025



