12 MCU Heroes Take On Doctor Doom in Striking Avengers: Doomsday Concept Poster

We don’t yet have an official poster for Avengers: Doomsday, but this fan art imagines some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking center-stage in the battle against Doctor Doom in the movie’s upcoming promotional material. Robert Downey Jr. was announced to be returning to the MCU during 2025’s San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that he will be bringing Victor Von Doom to life. The Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow Doctor Doom’s journey across the multiverse and bring him to odds with many formidable MCU heroes.

Back in March, Marvel Studios announced the first 26 actors set to join Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday. Despite speculation even more will be announced, some of this first batch have been imagined battling Doctor Doom in a brilliant new concept poster shared by @pixel.pulse_8 on Instagram. This poster — which is not official — pits Doom against the Fantastic Four, Thor, Captain America, Yelena Belova, Spider-Man, Deadpool, and X-Men members Professor X, Wolverine, and Magneto. Not all these heroes have been confirmed for Doomsday, but this gives us an idea of just how thrilling the Phase 6 movie will be.

Who Will Be Fighting Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars?

The MCU’s most recent movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, seemed to suggest that Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom helms from Earth 828, the same as the Fantastic Four. If Doomsday and Secret Wars are inspired by Marvel Comics’ Time Runs Out and Secret Wars events from 2015, however, Doom will be embarking on a journey across various realities in an attempt to stop multiversal incursions from destroying his world by destroying other worlds and variants first. This will bring him into battles against many of the MCU’s best heroes, each of whom may be fighting to protect their own realities.

Doctor Doom may have a prior relationship with the Fantastic Four of Earth 828 (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and this may be the first team he fights. According to Marvel Studios’ announcement in March, Doom will find himself on Earth 616, Earth 10005, and perhaps even more alternate realities. Earth 10005 is where the X-Men of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise reside, including Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, Beast, Nightcrawler, and perhaps Gambit. There are hopes even more X-Men will join them, including Storm, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Iceman, Rogue, and more.

On Earth 616, Doom will be fought by many of the MCU’s most iconic heroes. Members of the New Avengers team, including Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, Ghost, US Agent, and Sentry will all oppose Doom, as will members of Sam Wilson’s own Avengers team. Thor, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, and the Falcon could be joining Captain America, while Shuri’s Black Panther, M’Baku, and Namor have also been confirmed. Loki, who is now the protector of the entire multiverse, is also returning in Avengers: Doomsday, and could pose the biggest threat to Doctor Doom given his new unimaginable power, but this roster might not be all.

