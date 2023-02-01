The First DC Studios Projects Could Come Out Next Year

The DC Universe is headed into some interesting territory, especially now that DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have outlined their plans for the franchise. Titled "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters", we now know ten movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows that are in the pipeline. Of course, there's been the question of when those projects will debut, especially with four existing DC movies already set to arrive in 2023, and the highly-anticipated Superman: Legacy reboot not arriving until the summer of 2025. While speaking to reporters during the slate announcement, Gunn and Safran addressed when projects could arrive — and teased that the Waller and Creature Commandos television series could end up arriving in 2024.

"There's a gap," Safran confirmed, referencing the nearly year-long gap between the December 2023 release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the November 2024 release of the Elseworlds film Joker: Folie a Deux, and Superman: Legacy.

"Now, we might have some television out in '24 with Creature Commandos and Waller potentially," Gunn added. "Who knows?"

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

