First ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Photo Released

Fast & Furious fans are finally getting their first look at the much-anticipated spinoff film Hobbs And Shaw thanks to Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Johnson shared the new image on Instagram, which shows Hobbs and Shaw facing each other down and looking very much not like a team. Johnson shared the image after the first week of shooting has completed, and it looks like the duo is losing the animosity that made them such a compelling team-up in the first place.

“FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW.

We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on.

Fuck getting along 😈

Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham.

We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans.

#TheOutlawLawman

#TheInternationalSpy

#HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019

@universalpictures @davidmleitch”

You can check out the full image above.

The Rock has been excited about this project for a while now, and after Fate of the Furious smashed box office records, he sent some love to his co-star Statham, teasing what was to come.

“…And finally, a very very special shout out to a certain bald headed, English tea drinkin’, crumpets eatin’, God Save The Queen singin’ suuuuuum bitch, Jason Statham,” The Rock wrote on Instagram. “One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight. And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies. We will then drink like brothers as you nurse your wounds, because I’m gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat, you’re gonna have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush ’em. Thanks for trusting me brotha and cheers to always having fun for [the] audience.”

It isn’t known yet if any other cameos will occur in Hobbs and Shaw, though Idris Elba has been cast in the lead villain role. The project is being directed by David Leitch.

Hobbs and Shaw is slated to hit theaters on August 2nd, 2019.