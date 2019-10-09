First Frozen 2 TV Spot Reveals New Footage

Disney fans have been waiting for the Frozen sequel for a long time, and now they are so close to finally getting their wish. Disney is finally releasing Frozen 2 later this year, and now we have our first TV spot for the much-anitcpated film, which gives us some brand new footage. The TV Spot gives us another glimpse of who Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf encounter once they enter this mystical forest, and the welcoming committee is exactly the opposite of welcoming. That’s when Elsa starts to introduce herself, but Olaf quickly slides in and takes over, saying “I got this.” He then launches into full narrator mode, saying “it began with two sisters”, causing Elsa to bury her face in her hand.

We then see clips of Elsa using her magic and telling Anna “I woke the magical spirits of the enchanged forest”, to which Anna responds “okay, that’s definitely not what I thought you were going to say, but promise me we fix this together, okay?” Elsa responds “I promise”

Videos by ComicBook.com

During this narration we also see Anna riding in a boat made of ice with Olaf terrified at the front of it, as well as a giant golem of some kind walking through the forest, an army of Svens with Kristoff at the helm, more magic from Elsa, and Kristoff riding in on Sven to pull Anna out of harm’s way. The Spot then ends with Olaf running for his life as the camera stays on his face, and we cannot wait to see this full sequence in action.

You can check out the full TV Spot in the video above.

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho, and features the songwriting of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf), Santino Fontana (Hans), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), and Sterling K. Brown. You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.