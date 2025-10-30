First Greenland 2: Migration Poster Braces for Impact [Exclusive]

The 2020 disaster film Greenland delivered a surprisingly grounded take on the world-ending catastrophe genre. The movie starred Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as the heads of a family fighting for survival as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. Praised for its focus on human drama amidst the spectacle, the film became an unexpected success despite its release being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its strong performance and positive reception led to the announcement of a sequel that would continue the Garrity family’s story after the initial impact. That follow-up, Greenland 2: Migration, has been in development since 2021, promising a larger-scale look at the post-apocalyptic world the survivors have inherited.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal a new official poster for Greenland 2: Migration, which braces audiences for the next chapter of the Garrity family’s harrowing journey. The poster features the return of John Garrity (Butler), Allison Garrity (Baccarin), and their son Nathan, now played by Roman Griffin Davis, who takes over the role from Roger Dale Floyd. The family is seen looking anxiously toward the horizon as fiery meteors streak across the sky behind them, signaling that the danger is far from over.

Greenland 2: Migration picks up five years after the original, with the family forced to leave the safety of their Greenland bunker. They must embark on a perilous trek across the frozen, decimated wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Greenland 2: Migration Can Make Up For the First Movie’s Troubled Distribution

The path for the original Greenland was almost as chaotic as the celestial event it depicted. Initially planned as a major theatrical release from STXfilms, its 2020 debut was upended by the global pandemic and widespread theater closures. This forced the studio to pivot, leading to a complicated distribution strategy that saw the film bypass most U.S. theaters entirely. It instead went directly to premium video-on-demand before landing on HBO Max as part of a lucrative streaming deal. While the film found international box office success in territories where theaters remained open, grossing over $52 million, its domestic potential was never fully realized.

The development of Greenland 2: Migration represents a significant vote of confidence from its new domestic distributor, Lionsgate. Despite the first film’s compromised theatrical run and modest financial returns, the studio recognized the property’s value and the audience’s strong connection to its story and characters. Critics praised Greenland for its intense focus on the believable struggles of a single family, a quality that set it apart from more spectacle-driven disaster films. By greenlighting a sequel with a larger budget and committing to a full-scale theatrical release, Lionsgate is giving the franchise the opportunity it was denied the first time. Greenland 2: Migration can now properly establish the world of Greenland for a global audience in theaters, making up for the original’s troubled release.

Greenland 2: Migration is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.

