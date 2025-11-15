First Look at Legend of Zelda Movie Reveals Link & Zelda’s Live-Action Costumes (& They’re Perfect)

Nintendo is having one hell of a week. The biggest bombshell from the video game company came in the form of the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Galaxy Movie, which will see the return of not only the titular duo but Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad, and more. New faces are also joining the fray, such as Bowser Jr., voiced by Oppenheimer star Benny Safdie, and Princess Rosalina, who will be played by Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and Nintendo superfan Brie Larson. Mario and Co. are about to take a backseat, though, because another Nintendo production is shaking the Internet to its core.

Out in the woods of New Zealand, the crew of The Legend of Zelda movie from Nintendo and Sony Pictures is hard at work trying to bring the kingdom of Hyrule to life. Filming outside is sure to give the highly anticipated project an authentic feel, but it comes with an unintended consequence. Videos from the set are making their way online, including the first looks at both Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in costume as Zelda and Link, respectively.

The first video (via Twisted Voxel) features Bragason’s Zelda in an outfit that resembles her one from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She’s taking in the sights before returning to her travelling partner, a character played by Severance actor Dichen Lachman. Nintendo has yet to announce Lachman’s involvement in the movie, so her role is a mystery. However, she resembles Impa, Zelda’s bodyguard, who appears in her fair share of entries in the video game series.

As for Ainsworth, he’s also present, wearing the iconic green outfit Link is synonymous with. The video doesn’t show the costume in all its glory, but it looks fairly accurate, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, director Wes Ball has been very vocal about his love for the source material and his drive to do it justice.

The Legend of Zelda Is in Very Good Hands

The idea of a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has been bouncing around for years. However, Nintendo remained hesitant to pull the trigger until it had a win in its back pocket following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ director eventually came aboard and started saying all the right things to ease fans’ minds.

“It’s going to be awesome. My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda, and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will,” Ball said in 2023. “So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

It appears that Ball is a man of his word, as the videos from the set of The Legend of Zelda show that the powers that be are going all out to ensure the movie is closer in quality to The Super Mario Bros. Movie than 1993’s Super Mario Bros.

The Legend of Zelda hits theaters on May 7, 2027.

