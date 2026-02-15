First Look at MCU Villain Missing For 9 Years Confirms A Major Upgrade

The last few weeks have been filled with new theories and tidbits of information surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially concerning the film’s potential villains. And now we’re getting another peek into what might be happening in the MCU’s next film. Some new art has made its way to the internet, pulling back the curtain on a major villain that’s been missing from canon for nearly a decade, as well as a wild gear upgrade that might just push him over the edge in terms of power.

The first new look at Michael Mando’s MCU return has been revealed, with his Scorpion costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the center of this new marketing campaign. Alongside Scorpion, we’re also seeing glimpses of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, as well as Spider-Man villains, Tarantula and Boomerang. And while Scorpion was never a main baddie before Marvel Knights Spider-Man, when he learned of Spider-Man’s secret identity thanks to Norman Osborn, and assembled the “Sinister Twelve” to take Peter down, it seems that we might be getting more than a B-level entry into the franchise for him.

What Does This Mean for Brand New Day?

New promotional art for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY,’ featuring Spider-Man, Boomerang, Tarantula, Scorpion, and Hulk.



Source: https://t.co/QVab066Ff0 pic.twitter.com/j14G43mHhQ — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) February 15, 2026

It was first announced back in August of last year by The Hollywood Reporter that Michael Mando would be back in the role of Mac Gargan, which debuted in an after-credits scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor was also spotted in set photos from back in October 2025, as his character was seen wearing a prison jumpsuit and being led from a helicopter. And while Boomerang and Tarantula haven’t been officially announced to be featured in the film, nor have the actors potentially playing them, it seems that, based on this new art, we can expect at least a glimpse of them—which would mark their live-action debut alongside other villains like William Metzger.

All of this comes at a time when Spider-Man is at the height of hype, with multiple projects in the works for the webslinger, and 2026 being the first year that we get not only a live-action project, but a TV series as well with Prime Video’s Spider-Noir (which is not part of the MCU) and the second season of Disney+’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This means that for the first time in MCU history, fans are getting three pieces of media that feature Spider-Man as the main character, all of which are releasing in the same year.

Are you looking forward to Scorpion's venture into the MCU?