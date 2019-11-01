First Look at Ryan Reynolds’ Video Game Movie Free Guy Revealed

Ryan Reynolds will return to the big screen in a new project from Shawn Levi titled Free Guy, and now we’ve got our first look at the new video game film courtesy of Empire. The new image shows Reynolds, who plays an NPC in a video game world known as Free City by the name of Guy, grabbing a motorcycle, and you can check out the new image below. We’re not sure when in the film this image takes place, but odds are it’s after Guy realizes that evil developers have taken over the game, and that’s when Guy, who as an NPC is used to just standing on the sidelines, becomes the hero to try and save the day.

Levy, who has attempted to bring other video game properties to the big screen like Uncharted, knows how difficult movies based on video games can be. “They have proven near-impossible to get right,” Levy said. “I myself spent two years working on Uncharted. There’s something very scary about trying to do a literal transposing of an experience that audiences can already get in the game.”

That’s why Free Guy builds its own world from scratch rather than try and adapt something fans already know, and the focus won’t really be on the world anyway, but the person trying to change it.

“It’s a comedy, but we will never leave the emotionality of this movie,” Levy said. “It’s big-hearted and poignant, which is equally as important to Ryan and I as the spectacle and the action.”

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy and is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, and stars Ryan Reynolds (Guy), Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Channing Tatum, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Britne Oldford, Aaron W. Reed, and Owen Burke. You can check out the official description below.

“Free Guy is an action-comedy about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.”

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3rd, 2020.

