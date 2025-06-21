Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Trailer May Be Releasing Soon

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans have been looking forward to the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie. Back in April, we got a short teaser trailer for the title from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Studios. The first movie loosely follows the events of the 2014 survival game, and gamers are eager to see what’s next for the film adaptations. The teaser and early details confirm that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will adapt the events of the second game of the same name. But since then, we haven’t seen much else.

Gamers know that adaptation of our favorite video games can be pretty hit or miss. Capturing the terror of a survival horror game like Five Nights at Freddy’s is a tough ask. And yet, the 2023 film adaptation starring Josh Hutcherson was pretty well-received by audiences. In fact, it’s got a solid 86% Rotten Tomatoes score from fans, despite a much lower 32% from critics. With fans loving the first adaptation, Blumhouse is set to deliver a sequel that is highly anticipated by many gamers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set to release on December 5th. Fans have been looking out for more details about the movie, but so far, no full-length trailers have been revealed. The April teaser trailer is a little under a minute long, giving fans an enticing first look at what Blumhouse has in store for its sequel. The murderous animatronics are back, alongside a few familiar faces from the first film. Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio. Director Emma Tammi has also returned.

We Could See the First Full Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Trailer Before the End of June

The full-length Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer everyone’s been hoping has yet to appear. However, new intel doubles down on previous rumors to suggest we might see a more in-depth look at the upcoming horror film soon.

In early June, X account @BeyondReporter shared that the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer would likely arrive on “the eve of M3GAN 2.0.” That horror movie sequel is set to release on June 27th. That means we could be less than a week out from the new Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer, if it does come out alongside the new M3GAN film. The Beyond Reporter has a decent track record, but has been wrong about trailer dates before. So, it’s still possible that the M3GAN 2.0 release could come and go without a new trailer.

The Puppet from the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 video game

Even so, The Beyond Reporter recently reaffirmed their belief that the trailer will indeed premiere on or around June 27th. When asked about the chances of the trailer coming out, the account responded, “Good.” This doesn’t necessarily mean they’re sticking by the original date exactly, but it does show that they’re still confident we’ll see the trailer soon.

With the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 sequel planned for an early December release, it makes sense for Blumhouse to offer up a new reminder to keep fans excited. Debuting the trailer ahead of another highly anticipated horror film would certainly be one good way to do it. In a few days, we’ll find out whether this leak proves to be true or not. Fingers crossed that horror fans will get a better look at the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 adaptation.