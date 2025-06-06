Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Gets the Rating Fans Hoped For

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is one of the more anticipated films coming out this year, and fans of the Oscar-winning director will probably be more excited for its release with the latest update. Del Toro’s adaptation of the classic story has officially been rated R. Per Film Ratings, the reasonings for this include “bloody violence and grisly images,” confirming the filmmaker has dialed up the horror and gore. This means Frankenstein also continues a trend in del Toro’s filmography. Starting with 2015’s Crimson Peak, all of his live-action films the past decade have been rated R. Pacific Rim was his last live-action work to be rated PG-13 (2022’s Pinocchio, an animated film, is PG).

Netflix unveiled the first Frankenstein trailer during its Tudum event in late May. The preview consists of the beautiful, haunting imagery audiences have come to expect from a del Toro production, laying the foundation for the story that sees Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein create his monster. Jacob Elordi stars as the creature. The Frankenstein cast also includes Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

Previously, del Toro shed light on his approach for Frankenstein, revealing he leaned more into the emotional aspects of the narrative. He said “I’m not doing a horror movie,” highlighting that his film is an exploration of “being a father, being a son.” Del Toro hinted that Frankenstein is as personal a movie as he’s ever made.

Frankenstein will be available to stream on Netflix in November, though an exact release date hasn’t been set yet. Del Toro has confirmed Frankenstein will also play in theaters; it is unknown if the film is getting a nationwide release or just a limited run in major markets so it can qualify for awards consideration. Given del Toro’s track record with the Academy Awards, Netflix likely wants to give Frankenstein a push.

Some del Toro fans were probably slightly confused by his previous comments about Frankenstein, so the film’s rating should assuage any concerns people might have had about its content. Del Toro’s adaptation is aiming to be a faithful interpretation of Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, and just because the filmmaker is going to pull at the heartstrings, that doesn’t mean Frankenstein won’t also be terrifying. The scene at the end of the trailer depicting the monster attacking people on a boat is just a taste of the horrors del Toro has cooked up. It’ll be fascinating to see how del Toro balances all the elements of the story, tapping into Frankenstein‘s Gothic horror roots while also delivering a more thoughtful tale about the creature.

Frankenstein has been a passion project for del Toro for several years now, and he’s finally gotten a chance to make it a reality. By all accounts, the film should be a continuation of the director’s fruitful partnership with Netflix, which previously distributed Pinocchio to widespread acclaim and awards wins. Working with the streamer, del Toro was given the creative freedom to craft the Frankenstein adaptation he’s always wanted to make, and this fall fans will finally be able to see it unfold.