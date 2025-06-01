Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Gets Beautiful First Trailer From Netflix

Play video

The most iconic horror story in history is getting a brand new adaptation this year, as Netflix is preparing to release Frankenstein, a movie based on the beloved book from Mary Shelley. Not only is there a new Frankenstein movie on the horizon, but this adaptation is coming from Guillermo del Toro, the one filmmaker who everyone has always hoped would get the chance to bring Shelley’s story to life. Frankenstein and del Toro are a match made in cinematic heaven, and we finally have our first glimpse at what that incredible partnership looks like.

Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event took place on Saturday night, revealing all kinds of news about the streamer’s biggest upcoming releases. Frankenstein is easily one of the biggest titles on Netflix’s slate this year, so it came as no surprise when Tudum rolled out the first teaser trailer for del Toro’s next potential masterpiece.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac as the titular doctor, obsessed with giving life back to the dead. Frankenstein’s monster is being played by Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi. The all-star cast also includes Mia Goth Ralph Ineson, Christolph Waltz, Charles Dance, Burn Gorman, and David Bradley.

Multiple actors in the lineup have worked with del Toro before, with Bradley voicing Geppetto in the director’s stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio. That movie, also a Netflix original, went on to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and is already considered to be one of del Toro’s best.

This take on Frankenstein will, unlike many other versions, stick a lot more closely to Shelley’s original book, which painted the monster as a much more thoughtful and eloquent being.

“Somebody asked me the other day, does it have really scary scenes?” del Toro said at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. “For the first time, I considered that. It’s an emotional story for me. It’s as personal as anything. I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son… I’m not doing a horror movie — ever. I’m not trying to do that.”

“Guillermo’s cinema is very lyrical, and my music is rather lyrical too,” added composer Alexandre Desplat. “So I think the music of Frankenstein will be something very lyrical and emotional… I’m not trying to write horrific music.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is one of the most anticipated Netflix films of the year, but fans will unfortunately still have to wait a while longer to see it. The movie is set to drop on Netflix this November.