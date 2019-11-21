‘Frozen 2’ Gets Oscar-Nominated Co-Writer

Walt Disney Animation Studio's in-the-works Frozen 2 has added Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder, THR reports.

Schroder was nominated for penning the NASA-centric historical drama alongside co-writer Theodore Melfi. She most recently penned live-action Winnie the Pooh follow-up Christopher Robin for Disney.

The studio tapped Schroder to assist writer and co-director Jennifer Lee with scripting duties because the newly-promoted Lee now serves as chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios, succeeding the ousted John Lasseter. The Toy Story director, who helped revolutionize CG-animated movies, was forced out of his role as WDAS and Pixar Animation Studios chief following claims of workplace sexual harassment.

Lee most recently co-wrote the Ava DuVernay-directed A Wrinkle in Time with Jeff Stockwell, based on Madeleine L'Engle's famed novel.

Returning stars for Frozen 2 include Idina Menzel as Elsa, the frost-powered queen of Arendelle, Kristen Bell as her sunny sister Anna, and Josh Gad as huggable living snowman Olaf. Black Panther star Sterling K. Brown and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood boarded the sequel last month in unknown roles.

The first Frozen pulled in nearly $1.3 billion worldwide and launched a mega-hit franchise for Disney. The CG-animated musical remains as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, just ahead of Universal's Despicable Me spinoff Minions ($1.15b), and Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 ($1.12b), released earlier this summer.

Frozen also brought Walt Disney Animation Studios its first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Academy Awards, as well as a second golden statue for Best Original Song for the instantly-iconic "Let It Go."

In addition to its emergence as a mainstay of the Disney brand in merchandise and Disney theme parks worldwide, Frozen has continued its story in theatrical shorts Frozen Fever and Olaf's Frozen Adventure. The icy world of Arendelle will be one of several Disney-inspired worlds players can visit in highly-anticipated video game Kingdom Hearts III, reaching store shelves January 29.

Anna and Elsa will be among the multiple Disney Princesses making cameo appearances in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters November 21. Menzel and Bell reprise their roles as Elsa and Anna as the sisters will be seen lounging with pint-sized princess Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and other Disney princesses.

Frozen 2 opens November 27, 2019.