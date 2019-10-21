Frozen 2 Character Posters Released

Disney has released four new Frozen II character posters, featuring returning fan-favorites Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Sven. In the sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2013 winter blockbuster, the friends embark on a dangerous but remarkable journey taking them into mysterious lands far beyond the kingdom of Arendelle in search of answers behind Elsa’s magical powers. Along the way, they’ll encounter Honeymaren (Rachel Matthews), a free spirit who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest outside Arendelle, and the kingdom’s loyal but long-missing protector, Lieutenant Destin Mattias (Sterling K. Brown), who has spent 30 years trapped in the forest outside his homeland.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it. What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of Frozen,” Bell told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

In the six years since Frozen, the sequel “grew up a little bit.”

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit,” Bell said. “I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Frozen II releases November 22.