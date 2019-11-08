Movies

Frozen 2 First Reactions Arrive Online

It’s been nearly six years since Disney released Frozen into theaters and turned ‘Let it Go’ into […]

It’s been nearly six years since Disney released Frozen into theaters and turned “Let it Go” into a worldwide phenomenon. Frozen went on to become the biggest animated movie in box office history, cover every backpack and notebook in elementary schools around the country, and win multiple Academy Awards. Frozen is one of Disney’s biggest hits, period. Finally, after an impossibly long wait, the movie’s sequel is just around the corner. The Frozen 2 premiere took place on Thursday night, two weeks ahead of its theatrical debut, and those who attended have taken to social media to share their first thoughts about the movie.

The most “negative” reactions to Frozen 2 aren’t really all that negative. A few members of the press are saying that it’s a solid sequel and that the music is great, but it’s not quite as magical as the first. That’s honestly what most people are expecting. But there are also plenty of folks on the other end of the spectrum, saying that Frozen 2 is even better than the original.

That sounds like an incredibly tall order, given just how beloved the first Frozen is. Could Frozen 2 really be the superior movie in the franchise? It’ll be another two weeks until everyone can find out for themselves, so for now, we’ll have to trust the opinions of those who have already seen it.

Here are a few of the reactions from Thursday night’s premiere:

