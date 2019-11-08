Frozen 2 First Reactions Arrive Online

It’s been nearly six years since Disney released Frozen into theaters and turned “Let it Go” into a worldwide phenomenon. Frozen went on to become the biggest animated movie in box office history, cover every backpack and notebook in elementary schools around the country, and win multiple Academy Awards. Frozen is one of Disney’s biggest hits, period. Finally, after an impossibly long wait, the movie’s sequel is just around the corner. The Frozen 2 premiere took place on Thursday night, two weeks ahead of its theatrical debut, and those who attended have taken to social media to share their first thoughts about the movie.

The most “negative” reactions to Frozen 2 aren’t really all that negative. A few members of the press are saying that it’s a solid sequel and that the music is great, but it’s not quite as magical as the first. That’s honestly what most people are expecting. But there are also plenty of folks on the other end of the spectrum, saying that Frozen 2 is even better than the original.

That sounds like an incredibly tall order, given just how beloved the first Frozen is. Could Frozen 2 really be the superior movie in the franchise? It’ll be another two weeks until everyone can find out for themselves, so for now, we’ll have to trust the opinions of those who have already seen it.

Here are a few of the reactions from Thursday night’s premiere:

Better Than its Predecessor

I can’t believe I am saying this, but FROZEN 2 is better than its predecessor. Darker, a little more mature, but still an excellent film for families, the songs believe it or not are catchier, so parents beware. SEE THIS MOVIE! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/0RLKpckHWS — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) November 8, 2019

Upping the Ante

Loved #Frozen2. It’s a darker, more complex and more emotionally mature story, continuing everything you love about the first movie and upping the ante while maintaining the intimacy of the original. Gorgeous animation, wonderful new characters and (FINALLY) a Kristoff song! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZB7Dyul6Ia — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2019

Breathtakingly Beautiful

#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa’s dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2019

Dark Sequel

#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like “dark sequel” Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren’t very good, playing as redundant “explain my motivation” tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGH — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2019

Lots to Love

#Frozen2 seems to exist primarily bc box office for Frozen 1 demanded a sequel, but there’s still plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs incl the earworm-y “Into the Unknown,” and an unbearably cute new critter pic.twitter.com/PHg80bc1Bp — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 8, 2019

Not Quite the Original

Just got out of #Frozen2! It doesn’t capture all the magic of the first, but it’s got: Elsa in a wetsuit, Anna ugly crying, Sven ugly crying, Kristoff singing a ‘90s rock ballad, Olaf at his wisest, and… THIS GOOD BOY!! (We must protect him at all costs.) pic.twitter.com/a4WJ0k08Hs — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) November 8, 2019

No Traditional Villain