New ‘Frozen 2’ Footage Debuts at Disney+ Event

Today’s Disney investors meeting brought a surprising amount of sneak peeks and new teases, including a new look at the highly-anticipated Frozen II. While the footage was not screened for the public, a description of what was shown has been making the rounds online.

According to CNET, the footage showed Anna (Kristen Bell) kneeling in front of Olaf (Josh Gad), who remarks in a worried voice, “I don’t think Elsa’s okay”. The footage also features a brief voice-over of a troll saying “You must find the truth.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the footage might not be the most spoilery, it does provide yet another indication of the sequel’s darker tone, which was established in a pretty major way with the release of February’s trailer.

Frozen II will involve a new adventure for Anna and Elsa (Idina Menzel), in a story that is rumored to involve the sisters searching for answers regarding their lost parents. Regardless of however that potential story might unfold, it sounds like the film will bring about some new character growth for the two beloved sisters.

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said in an interview last year. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

“I think I can say the number one thing we all held hands on, because we all signed back up again on that one is to not think of the Zeitgeist part of Frozen, because that’s not how we made it in the first place,” the film’s writer, Jennifer Lee, previously told ComicBook.com. “In fact, a lot of people didn’t know if the world was interested in the story we had to tell, because it was a musical with two female leads. And we spent it from building character out, and from every inch of what they’re struggling with. How can we push them? What are we feeling about them? And we’re doing the same thing. I’m really excited about where it’s going. I can’t wait to share it. But we don’t start production until the summer. It’s still got its journey. It’s still going.”

Frozen II lands in theaters on November 22nd.