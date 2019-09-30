Disney Releases First New Song From Frozen 2 Soundtrack

It’s been six years since Disney released the first Frozen into theaters around the world and we’re still belting out the lyrics to “Let it Go” on the regular. That soundtrack created one of Disney’s all-time biggest music hits, along with several other fan-favorites that young kids have been requesting on repeat. Frozen 2 is finally arriving to theaters in November, and with it a brand new slate of original songs. There will be seven new songs in total, and Disney has released the first of them to the world.

On Monday morning, Disney Animation Studios released a special look at Frozen 2 that included about a minute of the song “Into the Unknown,” sung by star Idina Menzel. The song is all about Elsa’s journey past the walls of Arendelle and into the Enchanted Forest. You can check out the entire clip in the video above!

“Into the Unknown” may be the first song to be released from Frozen 2, but it’s just one of the multitude of tracks that will be included on the new soundtrack. Along with the “Into the Unknown” video, Disney announced the full tracklist for Frozen 2. Menzel performs on three of the new songs, as does Jonathan Groff (Kristoff). Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Evan Rachel Wood are all featured on two songs each. The credits of the film will include versions of a couple of the songs performed by Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer.

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. “All is Found” – performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change” – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older” – performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself” – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing” – performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits)

10. “All is Found” – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Weezer (end credits)

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.