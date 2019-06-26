Disney Confirms Frozen 2 and Onward Presentations at D23

While San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner, there’s another major entertainment event coming up this summer for fans of the Walt Disney Company: the D23 Expo, being held in Anaheim, California in August. Now, that event is getting even more exciting with Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios confirming presentations for both Frozen 2 and Onward at the event.

In an update released on Tuesday, it was revealed that fans will have the chance to see a super-cool sneak peek at the upcoming Frozen 2 when directors Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, and producer Peter Del Vecho reveal brand new details from the film. Director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae will also introduce fans to the characters of Pixar’s upcoming original feature film, Onward during the behind-the-scenes presentation on Saturday, August 24.

The updated also noted that there will be opportunities to learn more about Frozen 2 and Onward over the course of the whole weekend, with opportunities to meet the teams behind the films as well as autograph signings of exclusive art, and even the opportunity to step inside a real-life version of Guinevere, the van from Onward.

In addition to Frozen 2 and Onward, the D23 Expo will offer fans a first look at some of the Disney+ services’ original content as well as presentations involving Disney’s big screen IPs, including Marvel and Star Wars. You can check out the full presentation descriptions from D23 below.

Friday, August 23

The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23. The ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s recipients are: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer.

On Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ will give guests a first look at some of its original content including Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more during this star-studded presentation.

Saturday, August 24

The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Fans will see what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!

Sunday, August 25

On Sunday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m., step into the magical world of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products with Chairman Bob Chapek to find out what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

