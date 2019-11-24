Frozen 2 Producer Reveals Frozen 3’s Status

Frozen 2 is finally here, delighting fans and smashing box office records for Disney with the follow up to the wildly popular 2013 Frozen. While the return to Arendelle is one that fans are clearly enjoying — the film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and boasts a 93 percent Audience Score as well — when it comes to hopes for a third installment of the story, however, fans might just want to let it go. There don’t appear to be any plans for a Frozen 3 at this point. According to producer Peter Del Vecho, they’ve told a complete story with Frozen and Frozen 2.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Del Vecho explained that when it comes to the tale told between Frozen and Frozen 2, director Jennifer Lee put things together beautifully to the point that the story is complete, something that might not lend itself to a third installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think when we look at these two movies together, what I love about the is you’ve done an amazing job at weaving them,” Del Vecho said. “[They’re] one full story. So, now it feels like a complete journey.”

Lee added that while things are complete, though, she also can’t really rule anything out.

“It feels complete to me, but I don’t know,” Lee admitted. “Chris [Buck, co-director] says ask him in a year.”

When it comes to a third Frozen film, time really may tell the tale. While it certainly sounds like narratively there are no real plans for the story to continue beyond the sequel, the film is already crushing it at the box office. Frozen 2 earned $42 million on Friday, putting the film well on its way to a massive $127 million opening weekend. That number is enough to claim the biggest November opening weekend ever for an animated film. That success trumps the first Frozen‘s five-day weekend opening on Thanksgiving in 2013 and numbers like that may be enough for Disney to consider a third chapter at some point in the future.

Original Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return for the sequel. The film features new music from the composers and songwriters of the original film, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Ciarán Hinds reprise their voice acting roles from the original Frozen. Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto join them as new characters.

Frozen 2 has received positive reviews, though it hasn’t been as glowingly received as the first film. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely criticized the sequel for playing it too safe in his three-star review. “Frozen 2 is a tale of two halves,” he writes. “Fortunately for everyone, the better of those two halves comes second and leaves you feeling mostly fulfilled when walking out of the theater. None of it is nearly as warm or magical as the original Frozen, but there’s a certain charm to be found in the bold and dark adventure late in the film that still makes it worth the journey.”

Do you want to see a Frozen 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters.