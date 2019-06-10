Frozen 2 Synopsis Teases Treacherous Journey for Elsa and Anna

It’s been almost six years since Frozen, and it’s beloved ballad “Let It Go,” took the entire world by storm. Disney’s sleeper hit became an international phenomenon seemingly overnight, delivering an incredible, record-setting run at the box office. It feels like Frozen has been a part of pop culture forever, yet at the same time, it’s like the movie just premiered yesterday. Either way, the long-awaited sequel to Frozen is finally upon us, as Disney is set to release Frozen 2 in theaters this November. With Pixar’s Toy Story 4 arriving this month, Disney is looking to really kick off the marketing campaign for Frozen 2 with a new theatrical trailer, as well as an ominous first synopsis.

The second installment to the Frozen saga will actually focus on Elsa and Anna’s past, specifically in regards to the origins of their parents. Elsa got her magical powers when she was born, but it was never revealed where they came from or why she received them. It looks like the sisters will try and find out this time around, but the answer is going to be more dangerous than they might have anticipated.

Here’s the short synopsis for Frozen 2 that was unveiled on Monday morning, along with the film’s new poster:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

While Elsa played a bit of a villain in the first film, it sounds as though she’ll be the only person able to save Arendelle in this new chapter. Fortunately she’ll have help, in the form of popular characters Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven. Voice actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are all set to reprise their roles in the film, with Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood also joining the cast in mysterious roles. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will once again direct, joined by producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Are you looking forward to Frozen 2? Let us know in the comments!

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd. Be on the lookout for the trailer on Tuesday morning.