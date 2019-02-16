‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Released by Disney

After spending more than five years just trying to let it go, Disney fans can finally return to the world of Frozen! The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Frozen 2 has arrived.

Disney unveiled the first look at the follow-up to the biggest animated film in history on Wednesday morning, revealing the return of beloved characters Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer sets up a much more ominous story than the one we witness in the first Frozen back in 2013. The footage begins with Elsa by herself on a dark beach, trying to use her powers to run on the water. She’s successful at first, but ends up being consumed by the waves before she gets too far.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see what appears to be the gang on a treacherous adventure away from home. They’re in unfamiliar territory, facing off against unseen obstacles. Things end on an even more worrisome note as Anna pulls Kristoff’s sword from his belt and swings it at someone, though there’s no telling who it could be.

Perhaps the most interesting shot in the trailer comes a little more than halfway through, and gives fans the first look at the new characters in the franchise. Since they don’t speak at any point, it’s hard to get a feel for who they could be, or if they’re the ones voiced by newcomers Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

We did know that new characters would be plentiful in this film, as star Kristen Bell teased their arrival in an interview late last year.

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

Bell is joined by returning co-stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. The film is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the same duo responsible for the first Frozen.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.