Frozen 2 Trailer Reveals Mysterious Magical Creature

The first teaser trailer for Frozen 2, which was released earlier this year, told audiences almost nothing about Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel. On Tuesday morning, the film’s second trailer arrived, and it didn’t really reveal too much more. There was a little set up for the story, explaining a journey to discover the source of Elsa’s powers, but that was about it from a narrative perspective. However, there were a lot of really awesome things to look at, including a mysterious underwater creature that could be a friend or foe to Elsa.

In the early stages of the trailer, Elsa is seen trying to turn the ocean waves into ice so she can run across the water. It backfires, as it did in the first trailer, and she finds herself beneath the surface trying to figure out what went wrong. This is where she encounters a mythical being that is seemingly made of ice, staring at her in the water. It disappears and then appears once again, teasing its various powers.

According to a press release from Walt Disney Animation, this new creature is called a Nokk. It’s described as “a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse” and it uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.

This creature could totally be an adversary for Elsa, because it seems to want to keep things in and/or out of the forest, which could hinder Elsa’s journey. Then again, so much of this movie is going to be about Elsa trying to figure out where her powers came from, and a creature that looks to be made of ice is confronting her on her quest. Perhaps there’s much more to this Nokk than we know.

Either way, this new world explored in Frozen 2 will include several creatures we didn’t see in the first movie. Later in the trailer, Elsa is seen hiding from a giant walking through the mountains, setting up a much more dangerous land than Arendelle.

Disney’s Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.