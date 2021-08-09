✖

After dating for the better part of two years, Frozen director Jennifer Lee and Spider-Man star Alfred Molina have tied the knot. Lee herself shared a series of snapshots of the quaint ceremony to her Twitter account on Monday, alongside the caption, "We did. We do."

In one of the pictures, you can even see Frozen star Jonathan Groff presiding over the ceremony. Check out the pictures of the two lovebirds below.

Lee has written and directed both of Walt Disney Animation's wildly successful Frozen flicks, even winning on Oscar (Best Animated Feature) for her work on Frozen II. Since her success on the Frozens films, she's been named chief creative officer of Waly Disney Animation. After appearing in Spider-Man 2 (2004) as Doctor Otto Octavious, Molina is returning to the role later this year when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety earlier this spring.. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

“It was wonderful,” he joked. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Since that first interview broke, even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige poked fun at the actor's ability to spill the secrets months prior to the film's theatrical debut. On the red carpet debut for Black Widow, one journalist asked the megaproducer what was next for Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new Marvel character to which Feige replied, "You should ask Alfred Molina."

