Funko’s Big Movie Pop Figures Include a Super-Sized Zoltar Fortune Telling Machine

Okay, so it seems that the flurry of Tom Hanks Pop figures Funko has released this month isn’t only about his beard. They appear to be celebrating all things Tom Hanks – and with good reason. He’s a legend. He also celebrated his birthday on July 9th, so that might have something to do with it. Either way, our Funko Pop collections are better for it now that a series of figures from the movie Big are up for grabs.

The collection includes a Pop figure of Josh Baskin wearing his piano outfit, Josh in the oversized suit after he becomes a child again, and a 6-inch super-sized Zoltar fortune telling machine. You can pre-order all of those figures right here with shipping slated for September / October. Naturally, you should go aver the Zoltar Pop first because that’s going to be a BIG seller. Note that a Josh Baskin white tuxedo Pop will be heading to Target as an exclusive in the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Tom Hanks-related product news, USAopoly released the Toy Story Collector’s Chess set earlier today, which replaces the standard pieces with full-color sculpted PVC figures of Disney / Pixar’s franchise-favorite characters. Pre-orders for the Toy Story Collector’s Chess set are available right here for $59.99 with shipping slated for September. A breakdown of the character pieces can be found below.

Team Woody: Woody (King), Bo Peep (Queen), Ducky & Bunny (Bishops), Duke & Buttercup (Knights), Hamm & Forky (Rooks), Sarge (Pawns)

Team Buzz: Buzz Lightyear (King), Jessie (Queen), Mr. Pricklepants & Slinky Dog (Bishops), Dolly & Bullseye (Knights), Rex & Trixie (Rooks), Little Green Aliens (Pawns)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.