Funko Celebrates 45 Years of Rocky With Pop Figures

Rocky is among the most iconic franchises in movie history, and the film that started it all will turn 45 in November. To celebrate, Funko is releasing Pop figures based on Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

The figures depict Rocky and Apollo as they appeared in their heavyweight bout – Apollo in his star spangled trunks and Rocky sporting his white trunks and the swollen eye that inspired the famous line “Cut Me, Mick”. Pre-orders for both Rocky Pop figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now with a release date set for January. As you’ll see in the image below, exclusives are heading to the Funko Shop and Specialty Series in the near future.

Of course, the Rocky film went on to spawn numerous sequels -Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), Rocky Balboa (2006), Creed (2015), Creed II (2018), and the upcoming Creed III, which is set to hit theaters in 2022.

Stallone first brought Rocky saga to a close with 2006’s Rocky Balboa before future Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revived the franchise with Creed. Stallone wrote all six films, directing all but two of them, and co-wrote the Steven Caple Jr.-directed Creed II.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Creed star and new director Michael B. Jordan said when MGM announced the Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin-penned threequel. “Creed III is that moment – a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

Jordan continued, “This franchise and in particular, the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Creed III is scheduled to open in theaters on November 23, 2022.