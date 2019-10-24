Funko’s Coco Diamond Collection Miguel Pop Figure Launches Tonight

It looks like Hot Topic is serving up a rare double shot of exclusive Funko Pop figure releases tonight. We’ve already covered the Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSGS Goku Pop figure, and now we know that it will be joined by a Diamond Collection Miguel Pop from Disney / Pixar’s 2017 film Coco.

The Coco Diamond Collection Miguel figure will be available to order online right here starting tonight, October 24th / 25th between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that the Pop will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, getting it online tonight is your best bet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko launched a proper wave of Pop figures from the 1996 Disney animated classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame yesterday, and it includes Quasimodo, Quasimodo (Fool outfit), and Esmeralda.

You can pre-order all three of the Hunchback of Notre Dame Pop figures right here with shipping slated for January. The wave comes shortly after the debut of a Quasimodo holding gargoyle Pop figure that was released as a San Diego Comic-Con shared exclusive back in July. That figure has sold out at retail, but you can still grab one here on eBay.

Finally, The Disney Treasures The Nightmare Before Christmas box is live with a Sandy Claws Pop figure (finally!), Oogie Boogie dice (these really make the set if you ask us), a Jack Skellington Funko Racers figure, and a Jack in the box mini.

The NBX box is another Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $32.90. The Nightmare Before Christmas is especially popular with Funko fans, so if this set sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that Hot Topic recently confirmed that this will be the last of the Disney Treasures boxes, which makes it extra special.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.