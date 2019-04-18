Funko’s Earth Day ‘Wall-E’ EVE Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

Earth Day 2019 is happening on Monday, April 22nd, and Funko is releasing a BoxLunch exclusive Disney / Pixar Wall-E EVE Pop figure made with recycled materials to help raise awareness. This figure follows the highly successful Earth Day Wall-E Pop figure that Funko x BoxLunch released last year. If you want to add the EVE Pop figure to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Wall-E EVE #552 Funko Pop figure will be available right here at BoxLunch starting tonight, April 18th, at approximately 11:30 pm EST (8:30pm PST). Inside that link you’ll also find a collection of exclusive Wall-E gear that’s available now. Note that the original Wall-E Earth Day Funko Pop figure sold out in the blink of an eye last year, and the same fate likely awaits the EVE version. If you miss it, head on over to eBay – at the time of writing listings for both the Wall-E and EVE Pops are up and running.

The official description for the EVE Pop figure reads:

“Celebrate Earth Day with BoxLunch’s collection inspired by Disney Pixar’s WALL·E! This eco-conscious assortment includes everything from apparel to home goods and of course an exclusive Funko Pop! Disney Pixar WALL·E EVE Vinyl Figure. This Pop! brings to life one of the best moments between WALL·E and EVE, when WALL·E hands EVE the boot plant. In addition this Pop! and its packaging are made with recycled materials.”

On a related note, Entertainment Earth’s massive buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops is in its final week, but you can still take advantage of the deal on nearly 4000 figures – including big pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Some popular choices are listed below to help get you started:

• Stan Lee (Patina) Funko Pop

• The Office Funko Pops

• Pokemon Charmander Funko Pop

• Pokemon Bulbasaur Funko Pop

• Freddie Mercury Wembley 1986 Funko Pop

• Disney Funko Pops

• Marvel Funko Pops

• Michael Jordan Funko Pop

• Batman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Funko Pops

• Kool-Aid Man Funko Pop

• Dragon Ball Funko Pops

• Harry Potter Funko Pops

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop it all (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.